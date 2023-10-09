Bus overturns on Lucknow-Agra e-way, 34 passengers injured

Lucknow, Oct 9 (IANS) A bus going from Noida to Varanasi expressway in Uttar Pradesh overturned after hitting the divider leaving 34 passengers on the bus injured, said police on Monday..

The accident happened in the very early hours of Monday.

All of them have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Fatehabad and the condition of nine of them remains critical.

According to reports, the private bus left Noida for Varanasi carrying passengers at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday night. Around 1.30 a.m. the bus reached near milestone 20 of Agra Lucknow Expressway.

As soon as it reached here, the bus went out of control and hit the divider and overturned.

Fatehabad Police and UPEDA security officers Radhamohan Dwivedi, Sovran Singh reached the spot along with the team.

Thirty-four passengers from the bus were taken out in injured condition and taken to CHC Fatehabad. Of these, nine were sent to medical emergency in critical condition.

The police have informed the relatives.

Sources said that the bus driver possibly fell asleep and the vehicle went out of control.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.