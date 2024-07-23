This Budget key to make India a developed nation: Haryana CM

Gurugram, July 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the first full Budget of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the poor, women, farmers, and youth.

“The Budget 2024-25 will be a key to making India a developed nation,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that this Budget will prove to be beneficial for all sections of society, strengthening the country's economy and taking the nation to new heights of development.

He said that in the coming time, the Budget will provide a vision for making agriculture more profitable, strengthening the economy, accelerating industrial development, and creating employment opportunities.

He stated that the Budget emphasises promoting agricultural research for 32 agricultural and 109 horticultural varieties of crops suitable to the climate. This will greatly benefit Haryana, an agriculture-dominated state.

Similarly, the provision of assisting one crore farmers for natural farming is commendable. “Natural farming is environmentally friendly, saves precious water, provides pure food to the public, and reduces the production costs for farmers by eliminating the reliance on chemical fertilisers and pesticides,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the announcement in the Budget to increase the production of pulses and oilseeds and to strengthen their storage and marketing will significantly encourage farmers to adopt crop diversification in Haryana.

“Paying special attention to MSMEs and manufacturing, especially labour-intensive manufacturing, is also a great step. Various loan guarantee schemes for the development of the MSME sector and increasing the ‘Mudra loan’ limit from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh will benefit small entrepreneurs,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the announcement of three new employment-related schemes in the budget will create new job opportunities in the country.

“First-time employees will receive one month's salary (up to Rs. 15,000) through EPFO, benefiting 210 lakh youth,” he added.

He said that encouraging contributions to EPFO for newly appointed youths in the manufacturing sector and their employers is commendable.

“The government will reimburse employers up to Rs. 3,000 per month for EPFO contributions for two years,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the decision to specially promote the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which provides free electricity up to 300 units to the poor, in this budget is highly beneficial for the poor families of Haryana.

“To make this scheme successful, a provision has been made for an additional Rs 40,000 subsidy by the state government along with the central government's subsidy of Rs 60,000,” he said.

