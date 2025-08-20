BSNL's tie-ups with tech giants positions India as global hub for telecom innovation: Minister Scindia

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia sees BSNL's strategic partnerships with the Big 4 global technology giants Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems and Nokia as a transformative initiative that will not only upgrade India's telecom capabilities but also equip India's young talent with future-ready skills.

Aimed at accelerating India's digital transformation and strengthening the skilling ecosystem, these partnerships will roll out advanced training initiatives in 5G, AI/ML, networking, and digital technologies at BSNL's apex training institute, Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.

The minister has stated in a media article that from local to global, India won't just make in India but for the world. And Jabalpur will be at the heart of this transformation.

Aligned with existing initiatives like Digital India, Skill India, Make in India and Startup India, this collaboration positions India as a global hub for telecom innovation and expertise, he said, adding that it also gives a fresh boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat with BSNL's remarkable comeback, achieving consecutive quarterly net profits after 18 years on its path to profitability.

Under the partnership announced by the Minister last week, Ericsson will set up a 5G centre of excellence at BRBRAITT, delivering hands-on training supported by world-class online modules, enabling students to gain exposure to global best practices, while benefiting from BSNL's robust telecom infra.

Qualcomm will specialise in advanced 5G and AI courses, offering internships and sponsoring training for the first 100 students, thereby directly boosting employability and opening pathways to careers in high-demand tech sectors.

Cisco will expand its renowned Networking Academy to democratise access to quality training in networking and cybersecurity.

By collaborating with non-profit institutions, it will ensure that learners across India, regardless of location, have access to industry-relevant skills. Nokia will establish a 5G and AI-ML Lab, focusing on training in core networks and emerging telecom applications, with joint certification from Nokia and BSNL, enhancing graduates' industry credibility.

The curriculum, spanning from intensive two-week modules to comprehensive 84-hour programmes, is designed for students, working professionals and public sector employees. Beyond skilling, the initiative will encourage product innovation, prototyping and telecom entrepreneurship, turning learners into creators, not just consumers, of tech.

The minister has highlighted that local economies, especially in Madhya Pradesh, will benefit from increased employment opportunities, while India as a whole gains a workforce equipped to compete on a global stage. For consumers, the ripple effect will be better connectivity, more innovative telecom solutions, and faster rollout of next-gen services.

"India's achievements in expanding affordable broadband, enabling digital payments like UPI, and using tech for governance have become case studies across the world. The next wave of digital growth will be defined by technologies like 5G, AI, IoT and cybersecurity, and India won't be a bystander. It will lead, innovate and set global benchmarks," the minister stated.

