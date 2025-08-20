Realme P4 and P4 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Price, Specs, and How to Watch Live

Realme is set to officially launch its latest smartphone lineup — the Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G — in India today. Ahead of the event, the company has already revealed pricing and key specifications. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to watch the live launch.

Realme P4 5G Series Launch: Live Stream Details

The launch event begins at 12 PM IST today and will be streamed live on Realme’s official YouTube channel as well as its social media handles. For easy access, the YouTube livestream link has been embedded below.

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Confirmed Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch HyperGlow 4D Curve+ AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, peak brightness of 6,500 nits

6.78-inch HyperGlow 4D Curve+ AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, peak brightness of 6,500 nits Cameras: Triple rear setup with a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS; 50MP front camera; both support 4K 60fps video recording

Triple rear setup with a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS; 50MP front camera; both support 4K 60fps video recording Performance: Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 paired with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI GPU chip; supports 144 FPS gameplay and Ultra HD graphics; scores 1.11 million+ on AnTuTu

Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 paired with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI GPU chip; supports 144 FPS gameplay and Ultra scores 1.11 million+ on AnTuTu Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W Ultra Charging

Realme P4 5G: Confirmed Specifications

Display : 6.77-inch flat AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness

: 6.77-inch flat AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset + Hyper Vision AI chip

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset + Hyper Vision AI chip Cameras : Dual rear setup — 50MP primary AI sensor + 8MP ultra-wide

: Dual rear setup — 50MP primary AI sensor + 8MP ultra-wide Other: IP65 and IP66 dust and water resistance

IP65 and IP66 dust and water resistance Battery: 7,000mAh, same as Pro variant

Realme P4 Series Price in India

Realme P4 5G: Priced at ₹17,499 (base RAM + storage variant); available in Engine Blue, Steel Grey, and Forge Red

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Expected to be priced under ₹30,000; available in Midnight Ivy, Dark Oak Wood, and Birch Wood finishes