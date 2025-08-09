BSF personnel at India-Pak border along Rajasthan celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Jaisalmer, Aug 9 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) personnel manning the India-Pakistan border along Rajasthan in Jaisalmer, celebrated Rakha Bandhan, a festival that symbolises the deep bond between brothers and sisters.

The women personnel tied 'rakhis', applied 'tilak' and offered sweets to their colleagues and celebrated the festival with enthusiasm.

"Staying far away from our families, we celebrate the festival among ourselves and take pledges for the safety of our country and fellow colleagues," one of the BSF personnel told IANS.

Talking to IANS, BSF's Komal Sharma said that sweetmeats 'rasgullah', 'jalebi', 'besan ke laddu', 'rakhis', flowers and sandal powder for 'tilak' were received by the headquarters.

An elated Sharma said that it is her first Raksha Bandhan in the BSF and she is so happy that she is not missing her home.

Sharma went on to say that she has a brother at home but here she has so many brothers who will protect them as they protect the borders.

Another BSF personnel Sunali Gupta shared that she has not tied 'rakhi' on her brother's hand for the past two years, but is celebrating it here and guarding the border so that countrymen can celebrate the occasion at their homes peacefully.

BSF's Neeraj Sharma extended heartiest greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"We all have pledged here to safeguard the borders and for each other's safety. As it is impossible to celebrate festivals with our families, we celebrate the occasion here, so that nobody over here misses home," Neeraj Sharma said.

Another BSF personnel Rahul Chauhan said, "We pledge for the safety of all our sisters as we safeguard our borders."

Raksha Bandhan, being celebrated across the country on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Sawan, holds deep cultural and religious significance.

The festival is especially revered in Hindu tradition as a symbol of love, trust, and protection.

