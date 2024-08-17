BSF arrests three smugglers along Indo-B’desh border, gold seized

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) has said that three smugglers have been arrested along the Indo-Bangladesh border with 1.1 kg of gold in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

BSF, South Bengal Frontier, DIG and Spokesperson, A K Arya, said that the two gold biscuits were taped to the axle of a tractor trolley returning from farmland across the border fence.

“The gold is valued at nearly Rs 75,14,000,” he said.

He said that troops of the 73 Bn BSF, posted at the India-I Border Outpost received intelligence inputs of an attempt to smuggle gold into the country from Bangladesh.

“The company commander sent a special patrol team and alerted all jawans. A tractor, with a trolley attached, was crossing the fence gate from the farmland beyond when it was searched,” the DIG said.

He said that The gold was detected taped to the right side axle hub of the trolley wheel, adding that the driver and two others travelling on the trolley were arrested.

“The driver, who owns the tractor and trolley, is a resident of Katlamari village in the Raninagar police station area of Murshidabad. All three were taken to the India-I BOP,” the DIG said.

He said that during interrogation, the prime accused confessed that he was part of the smuggling bid from the start.

“To hoodwink the BSF jawans, he drove his tractor beyond the fence, saying that he wanted to tend to his crops. Near the zero line, he collected the gold from Bangladeshi smugglers and hid them under the trolley. He then proceeded to re-cross the fence to the Border Road. This was when he was stopped and searched,” he said.

He said that the prime accused along with his two associates and the gold has been handed over to the Customs Department at Behrampore for further legal action.

“This was a successful operation. We continue to urge border residents to report any information related to gold smuggling to BSF's Seema Sathi Helpline No. 14419 or send a script or voice WhatsApp message to 9903472227. Those providing concrete information will be suitably rewarded without disclosing their identities,” the DIG said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.