BRS may again approach Supreme Court on disqualification of 10 MLAs

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said that the party would again approach the Supreme Court, if necessary, for the disqualification of 10 MLAs who defected to the ruling Congress party.

Recalling that the Supreme Court issued clear directions on the disqualification of defectors, he said it was now inevitable that by-elections would be held in the next six months.

Asserting that the Speaker’s inaction would not stop the process, he warned that the BRS was prepared to once again approach the Supreme Court, if necessary. He vowed to continue the fight till justice is done.

KTR was speaking at a programme at the residence of former Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Erravalli, where some Congress leaders, along with their supporters, joined the BRS.

The Supreme Court on July 31 directed the Telangana Assembly Speaker to decide in three months the disqualification proceedings against 10 BRS MLAs who defected to Congress in 2024.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government, KTR demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy offer a public apology for what he described as a complete failure in governance.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress administration had neither honoured its promises nor continued the welfare and development schemes of the previous government, despite pushing the state deep into debt.

KTR accused the Congress government of losing the people’s trust in just 21 months. He said widespread resentment had built up across Telangana, with citizens disillusioned by broken promises and lack of delivery.

“Instead of focusing on governance, the Chief Minister spends his time repeatedly uttering KCR’s name. He should apologise to the people for this failure and honestly admit that they are incapable of running the administration,” KTR said, adding that arrogance and reckless statements had further alienated the public from the ruling party.

Pointing to the state’s financial position, KTR charged that the Revanth Reddy government had borrowed more than Rs 2.20 lakh crore in just 21 months.

“The previous BRS government incurred total borrowings of Rs 2.80 lakh crore during its entire tenure, but with that money, we implemented flagship welfare schemes and major development projects. In contrast, this government has taken on huge loans without initiating a single programme. If our government borrowed Rs 20,000 crore in a year, the present regime is borrowing the same amount every single month,” he alleged.

On the fertiliser crisis, KTR accused the Congress government of deliberately engineering a shortage of urea. He claimed that the motive behind restricting supply was to deny farmers the procurement of crops and to evade the responsibility of paying bonuses.

“This is not merely inefficiency; it is a calculated conspiracy. The farming community believes the government wants to push them into distress for political gains. Such a cruel attitude towards farmers exposes the anti-agriculture mindset of this regime,” he said.

The BRS working president reiterated that Telangana, which had been built into the country’s number one state, was handed over to the Congress on a golden platter. He ridiculed the government for dismantling existing programmes and failing to implement new ones, saying this amounted to betrayal of the people’s trust.

