BRS councilor’s husband stabbed to death in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (IANS) Husband of a councilor belonging to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was murdered in broad daylight in Korutla town of Telangana’s Jagtial on Tuesday.

Two unidentified persons attacked P. Lakshmirajam (48) with knives when he was standing in front of a roadside hotel. He was critically injured and was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

According to police, Lakshmirajam was having tea at a hotel in the morning when two men armed with knives attacked him. The attack sent panic in the area. The assailants escaped on a two-wheeler.

A profusely bleeding Lakshmirajam was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar, where he succumbed. Police registered a case and launched a hunt for the killers. A police officer said they were investigating the motive behind the murder.

