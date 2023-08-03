British diplomat launches book ‘75 years, 75 women, 75 words’

Chandigarh, Aug 3 (IANS) The British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, commemorated the 75th year of Indian Independence by launching a book titled “75 years, 75 women, 75 words”.

The book highlights the exceptional contributions of women in strengthening the 'Living Bridge' between India and the UK.

The launch event, held at the residence of Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, brought together many of the remarkable women featured in the book, both in-person and virtually.

The reception witnessed the presence of distinguished guests from diverse sectors, including government officials, politicians, business leaders, journalists, and British nationals.

Caroline Rowett expressed her admiration for the women featured in the book and their achievements, which underline the breadth and depth of the links that form the foundation of the 'Living Bridge' connecting the two countries.

She found it fascinating to read how these inspirational women shaped their lives and careers by drawing on their experiences of two different countries and cultures.

Speaking about the significance of the 'Living Bridge' in the 75th year of Indian Independence, Rowett remarked,

“The special links between this region of northwest India and the UK merit a special celebration during India's 75th anniversary. Our unique 'Living Bridge' continues to flourish in the 21st century, fostering creativity and inclusivity in both our nations. These stories, often disregarded, are a testament to women’s resilience and determination.”

The book features women from the region and the UK who have reinforced our 'Living Bridge' connections whilst building multicultural lives.

Among the contributors are politicians, civil servants, entrepreneurs, artists, journalists, and social activists, showcasing the diversity of talent and achievements flourishing in both countries.

The event also saw the presence of Chandru K. Iyer, the UK’s Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala, and Trade Commissioner -- South Asia (Investment), along with Natalia Leigh, Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs, British High Commission, New Delhi.

The British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, reiterates its commitment to developing the strong cultural and educational ties between the UK and India.

