Brisk voting in J&K’s Baramulla LS constituency

Baramulla, May 20 (IANS) Brisk voting continued on Monday in all voting segments of the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat as 7.63 per cent polling took place in the first two hours.

Figures released by EC said there was 7.63 per cent polling in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency during the first two hours.

Bandipora Assembly segment recorded 7.80 per cent, Baramulla assembly segment 7.50 per cent, Beerwah 9.99 per cent, Budgam 8.36 per cent, Gulmarg 6.73 per cent, Gurez (st) 7.16 per cent, Handwara 7.79 per cent, Karnah 6.57 per cent, Kupwara 7.26 per cent, Langate 10.05 per cent, Lolab 9.37 per cent, Pattan 6.43 per cent, Rafiabad 9.51 per cent, Sonawari 7.35 per cent, Trehgam 10.18 per cent, Uri 6.82 and Wagoora Kreeri 8.73 per cent.

Voting started on a positive note on Monday in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as a bright sunny day greeted the electors at the festively decorated polling station.

Voters started queuing up at various polling stations in the 18 voting segments of this constituency right from the morning.

There are 17,37,865 voters, including 8,75,831 male and 8,62,000 female besides 34 third-gender voters in this constituency. Around 17,128 Persons with Disability and 527 persons above the age of 100 years will be exercising their franchise.

EC has set 2,103 polling stations across four districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and parts of Budgam that fall in this constituency.

Special Polling Stations have been established for Migrant Voters of the Kashmir division.

A total of 26 Special polling stations have been established with 21 in Jammu, four in Delhi and one in Udhampur district respectively. More than 8,000 polling staff, including reserves, have been deployed on duty. Besides, there are 28 border polling stations in Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

There are 23 candidates in the fray here while the main contest is going to be between Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister and National Conference (NC) candidate; Sajad Gani Lone of the People’s Conference (PC); and Engineer Rasheed of the Awami Itihad Party (AIP), presently detained in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Voting started at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. However, voting will continue even after 6 p.m. if the voters’ queue is still there in the polling station premises to exercise their right to vote.

All 2,103 polling stations of this constituency have CCTV cameras for live webcasting and in total 4,206 cameras and 50 additional CCTV cameras at main entrances of the polling stations have been deployed.

