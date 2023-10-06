Brijendra Kala on 'Luck Shots': 'It's refreshing take on age-old dilemma of good & bad luck'

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Seasoned actor Brijendra Kala, who plays the role of Madan Lal in one of the stories 'Raasta Bandh', in the anthology series 'Luck Shots', has opened up about his work experience, calling it 'incredible'.

Watcho Exclusives is known for consistently delivering compelling content since its inception in 2019, and has firmly established its presence in the entertainment landscape. With a diverse portfolio encompassing captivating series such as 'Aarambh', 'GillHarry', 'Explosive', 'The Morning Show', 'Manghadant', 'Avaidh', 'Jaunpur', among others, Watcho Exclusives has recently released an original anthology series, 'Luck Shots'.

Produced under the banner of Viral Entertainment Private Ltd, with Suresh Thomas and Mohit Srivastav as the producers, 'Luck Shots' comprises six captivating episodes that delve into the enigmatic facets of human existence.

Each episode navigates the delicate balance between good luck and bad luck, offering viewers a rollercoaster journey through life's unpredictability.

The series masterfully portrays characters experiencing highs, lows, jubilation, and contemplation, serving as a vivid reminder that life's duality, characterised by good and bad luck, is an inseparable part of our journey.

From unforeseen victories to whimsical misadventures, 'Luck Shots' artfully highlights the multifaceted nature of destiny.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble of stars, including Brijendra Kala, Kavvin Dave, Ajitesh, Priyanka Kaul, Deep Raj Rana, and Krishna Bisht to name a few.

Talking about the same, Brijendra said: "It's been an incredible ride working on 'Luck Shots' for Watcho Exclusives. This anthology is a refreshing take on the age-old dilemma of good and bad luck. My character's journey in the show mirrors the ups and downs we all face in life."

"Just like in the real world, where we can't always control our destiny, 'Luck Shots' emphasises the importance of doing our best and letting the universe handle the rest. I'm excited for the audiences to connect with our characters and stories. Buckle up, folks, 'Luck Shots' is a captivating journey waiting to unfold," he shared.

Actor Kavvin Dave, who features in the story titled 'Wrong Number', expressed: "Working on 'Luck Shots' has been an incredible experience. This anthology series on Watcho Exclusives is a thought-provoking exploration of luck and its role in our lives."

"My character's journey mirrors the twists and turns we all face, and has a unique journey filled with surprises, just like the series itself. It's a series that will make you reflect on life's unpredictability," added Kavvin.

