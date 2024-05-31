Brie Larson is a ‘mentor’ to actors starring in superhero films

Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) Actress Brie Larson, known for portraying Captain Marvel, is always happy to "reach out" to newcomers to the comic book movie world because it can be quite a "strange" experience.

Asked about stories in which Larson reaches out to people cast as superheroes during the Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, Naomi Watts asked: "Wait, you’re a superhero mentor?"

Larson confirmed: "Always. I’m the first person to email everybody because it’s very specific and very strange.

“People are like, 'I don’t know how to do this.' Yeah, no one does. Why would you? I’ll say, 'Train because you’ll want to be as prepared in your body as you possibly can because it only gets harder as the job goes on. And I really understand how to be able to go to the bathroom in your suit,’” she said.

"The first 'Captain Marvel', it was a 45-minute thing to get me in and out of that costume. I can’t stand when people have to wait for me to go to the bathroom, so I’d have to time it out," she said.

Larson said that it is a lot of pressure, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“And I think it’s a strange thing, especially when you’re a newcomer and you’re tasked with being the most powerful blah, blah, blah, and you feel scared. It’s so hard to be the cool, confident one when you’re like, ‘Do I know what I’m supposed to be doing?’"

The 34-year-old actress, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of a kidnapping victim in the 2015 film 'Room', said she struggled to shake off the "dark" role for over a year afterwards.

"I basically haven’t done anything as dark as 'Room' since 'Room', because it took me a year to get out of it. And it was really scary. It took me a long time to be able to just do basic things that I used to enjoy in my life," she said.

"So, yeah, you hope that you have the grace of a line producer who’s scheduled it so that there are moments where you can offload," she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.