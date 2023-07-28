Bridging the skill gap: Increasing demand of industry-focused AI and biotechnology courses in India

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) With its large pool of skilled tech professionals and a growing interest in cutting-edge technologies, India is positioning itself as a prominent player in the global AI landscape.

The AI market in India is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 20.2 per cent, from $3.1 billion in 2020 to $ 7.8 billion by 2025, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Private universities in the country are taking proactive steps to tap into this potential. They are pioneering research and development in AI, establishing dedicated AI labs and centers of excellence. These institutions are also designing specialised AI-focused curricula to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to address real-world challenges through AI-driven solutions.

Tapping on the increasing demand for employable, industry ready talent in the coming years, Mahindra University, a multidisciplinary institution, has leveraged experiential learning in its industry ready undergraduate and post graduate programs in artificial intelligence, robotics, bio-technology, data analytics, and other future technologies.

According to Professor Bishnu Pal, Dean of School of Engineering and Academics, Mahindra University, "There is a 51 per cent gap between the demand and supply of AI/ML BDA tech talent in India as per a report by NASSCOM. To address this issue, Mahindra University is meticulously designing its curriculum with the help of experienced faculty members and industry experts to equip students with the latest skills and knowledge required to excel in the rapidly evolving tech industry. The University’s commitment to excellence and innovation in education has led to the establishment of a thriving pool of talent in India."

The university's strong industry partnerships and dedicated placement cell have resulted in outstanding placement opportunities for students. With India emerging as a leading talent and industry placement hub for the University, there has been year-on-year growth of students from across the globe who have applied for studying in the university. This is a testament to the university's reputation for academic excellence and industry-relevant education.

The program which are being offered by the university include employability focused courses such as B.Tech and M.Tech, in Robotics, M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence, M.Tech in VLSI and Design System, M.Tech in Computer Aided Structural Engineering Programme, M.Tech in Computational Mechanics, M.Tech in Transportation Engineering and M.Tech in Biotechnology, M.Tech in Biomedical Data Science.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.