Bridge over Brahmaputra in Guwahati to be opened next year: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting the north and south banks in Guwahati will be completed next year.

CM Sarma who inspected the progress of the construction work of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra today said that the construction of the bridge is progressing well as the government has plan to dedicate it to the people after July 2025.

Sarma inspected the entire length of the bridge including its pillars and took stock of its construction.

During the inspection, Sarma also talked about different aspects of construction with the engineers of the construction company and those of the PWD.

He said that the bridge once opened for traffic will add a new dimension to connectivity between the North and South bank of the Brahmaputra.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Special Secretary PWD (R) Chandan Sarma, Police Commissioner, Guwahati city Diganta Barah and other senior government officers accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.

Sarma also spoke on trading scams and said that no accused in this huge fraud can walk out of jail as there are several cases pending against them.

Two prime accused in the multi-crore online stock trading fraud - Bishal Phukan and Swapnanil Das along with six others got bail a couple of days ago in the Gauhati High Court as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could not file a chargesheet within 60 days of their arrest.

CM Sarma told reporters here: “There was a technical problem in the matter. The CBI usually files a charge sheet within 90 days of arresting any accused person but the Gauhati High Court observed that the chargesheet must be filed within 60 days. On this ground the Court granted bail to a few accused persons; however, they can not walk out of the jail as the central probe agency will move to the apex Court against the bail order.”

“Moreover, there are several cases filed against the accused persons in the online trading scam and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been investigating them apart from the cases given under CBI,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the CID is going to file a chargesheet very soon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.