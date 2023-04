Brazilian defender Alan Costa leaves Bengaluru FC after two seasons

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC has confirmed the departure of Brazilian centre-back Alan Costa, who leaves the Blues after two seasons.

The club revealed that the defender decided to return back to his home country to be with his family after the expiration of his loan spell, informs ISL.

Costa signed for the Blues ahead of the Hero ISL 2021-22 season, joining Bengaluru FC on a two-year loan deal from Campeonato Brasileiro Série B side, Avaí Futebol Clube. Costa has featured in 36 games for the Blues in the Hero ISL across season and made a difference at both ends of the pitch, contributing four goals and two assists.

He has also scored some important goals for the club. The Brazilian found the net in the Durand Cup 2022 final, helping his side lift the trophy. In Benglauru FC's opening game of the Hero ISL 2022-23 season, Costa netted the winner against NorthEast United FC. The Brazilian also scored in the reverse fixture against the Highlanders, which was the start of Bengaluru FC's 10-match winning run.

Before arriving in India, Costa spent the majority of his professional career playing for clubs in Brazil. He began his career with Ferroviária. He later had stints at Palmeiras, Internacional and Coritiba, besides loan spells at Sao Bento and Vitória, before his move to Avaí Futebol Clube in 2020.

