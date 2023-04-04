Brazil defender Arthur joins Bayer Leverkusen

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), April 4 (IANS) Brazil international right-back Arthur has joined Bayer Leverkusen from America Mineiro, both clubs said.

The 20-year-old will remain at the Brazilian Serie A club until after the U20 World Cup in June, according to an America Mineiro statement on Monday.

It described the transfer as the "biggest in the club's history", without providing financial details. Local media said the Bundesliga club had agreed to pay around seven million euros.

In a separate statement, Leverkusen said Arthur's contract would run until June 30, 2028, Xinhua reported.

Arthur made his international debut in Brazil's 2-1 friendly defeat to Morocco in Tangier last month. He was a part of the Brazil team that won the U20 South American championship in Colombia in February.

