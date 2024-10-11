Brass Buddha, Patan Patola and more: PM Modi’s gifts for Laos PM, Prez and their spouses

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented several gifts, including beautiful sculptures of the Buddha, handicrafts, and other exquisite items, to his Laos counterpart, its President and their spouses.

The gifts followed a bilateral meeting between the two Prime Ministers, underlining the two nations’ resolve to strengthen Indo-Laos civilisational and contemporary ties.

PM Modi gifted Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith a vintage brass Buddha with mina work.

Crafted by skilled artisans, the Buddha statue embodies the essence of South Indian craftsmanship and Buddhist philosophy. The statue is depicted in a seated posture, with one hand raised in a gesture of blessing, commonly referred to as the abhaya mudra, symbolising protection, peace, and fearlessness. The other hand rests on the lap, denoting deep meditation or serenity. The vintage brass Buddha, with its delicate mina work, is not just a representation of spiritual ideals but also a testament to the rich heritage of South Indian metalwork. It serves as both a devotional object and an art piece, bridging religious symbolism with fine craftsmanship.

PM Modi’s gift to the President's spouse Naly Sisoulith was a Patan Patola scarf in a sadeli box. The double Ikat Patan Patola textile, woven by the Salvi family in the Patan area of northern Gujarat is so well crafted that it becomes a feast of colours, with the front and the back being indistinguishable.

The Patan Patola is packed in a ‘Sadeli’ box, which in itself is a decorative piece. The art of Sadeli inlay has a rich history dating back several centuries. It is believed to have originated in Gujarat's Surat.

A highly skilled woodcraft, Sadeli involves precisely cut geometric patterns on wooden articles.

Patola is a term derived from the Sanskrit word “Pattu” meaning silk fabric and can be traced back to ancient times. The complex motifs placed in this exquisite fabric are inspired by the ‘Rani ki Vav’, a stepwell in Patan, built in the 11th century AD, which is an architectural marvel known for its precision, details and beautiful sculptural panels.

PM Modi’s gift to Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse included a Kadamwood colour embossed Buddha Head and an exquisite malachite and camel bone box with Radha-Krishna theme, respectively.

The Kadamwood colour-embossed Buddha's head is a striking piece of art that beautifully marries traditional craftsmanship with symbolic significance. This exquisite sculpture captures the essence of serenity and enlightenment, making it a perfect addition to any spiritual or decorative space. Crafted from high-quality Kadamwood, known for its durability and rich texture, this Buddha head features intricate colour embossing that brings the figure to life. The craftsmanship is exceptional, with detailed engravings that showcase a harmonious blend of artistry and spirituality. This piece is further enhanced by engravings of lotus flowers and elephants, both of which hold deep symbolic meaning in many cultures.

The lotus flower symbolises purity, spiritual awakening, and enlightenment. It is often associated with the journey of the soul, rising from muddy waters to blossom into a beautiful flower. The malachite and camel bone box with the Radha-Krishna theme is a stunning piece. Radha and Krishna hold a special place in Hindu mythology, symbolising love, devotion, and the eternal bond between the divine and the devotee. This box not only serves as a decorative piece but also as a reminder of the spiritual connection and the beauty of divine love. The exquisite piece with the abiding theme is more than just an ornamental object; it is a celebration of art, culture, and spirituality. Its unique design and high-quality craftsmanship make it a timeless piece that will be treasured for generations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.