Brand Welcomhotel growth trajectory continues to rise with addition of 3 more properties

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) ITC's Hotel Group continues to grow as the upscale Brand Welcomhotel adds three more properties to the portfolio.

Recently signed, Welcomhotel Gwalior is spread over seven acres and located 6.5 km away from the city centre and just 12 km away from the popular tourist spot, Gwalior fort. Welcomhotel Gwalior will offer 136 spacious rooms, including 18 suites and 14 villas, more than 10,000 sq.ft of banquet and meeting space.

Slated to open in 2025, the property has large lawns spread over 1 lakh sq.ft. along with 'Welcomcafe' -- the all day dining outlet, specialty restaurant and a bar. Recreational facilities shall include a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, Ollie's corner for kids and a clubhouse.

The growth trajectory continues to rise pan India with Brand Welcomhotel further strengthening its presence in Himachal Pradesh, ITC Hotels recently signed the 46 key Welcomhotel Manali. Set to open in a few months with an all-day dining restaurant, lounge & bar, library and ample recreation options including a spa and fitness centre, this property is located 58 km north of Bhuntar airport and is at a motorable distance from Chandigarh, Delhi and surrounding areas.

ITC Hotels also signed Welcomhotel Dehradun under a management contract with Unique Hotels and Restaurants Private Limited. The existing property is in the process of being converted to a 78-key hotel.

Commenting on the expansion, Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said, "Welcomhotel is the new age traveller's key to curated immersive experiences that enrich both business and leisure journeys. Present in locations ranging from hills to beaches, and desserts to cities, our hotels skilfully blend together local aesthetics and modern day comforts along with ITC Hotels' renowned culinary expertise.

"The signing of more properties under the upper upscale Brand Welcomhotel is in line with ITC Hotels' expansion plan to take our brand and services to tier-2 markets in addition to prime metro cities."

