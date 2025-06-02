Boney Kapoor gets into Gen Z mode with younger daughter Khushi, her friends

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor was seen chilling with a bunch of Gen Z kids. Social media sensation Orry, who is often spotted with his Bollywood friends, took to his Instagram on Monday, and shared a picture in which the producer was seen having the time of his life, as he sat down to chill with them.

The video also features Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Orry wrote on the video, “Boney Kapoor got more rizz than people, who call him ‘Uncle’”.

“Rizz” is an urban Gen Z word that refers to someone's ability to charm and attract others.

Earlier, in March this year, the producer was handed over the land possession documents for the NOIDA film city. He took to his Instagram, and shared several pictures from his visit to NOIDA. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he detailed the structural plan of the film city.

He wrote in the caption, “CEO shri Arunvir Singh ji handed over the possession letter of international film city sector 21 NOIDA to our company M/s. Bayview Bhutani Film City Pvt Ltd. Shri Shailendra Bhatia at the site gave us the physical possession of land and showed us with the map of the entire surrounding with overview of the location and explained the entire development and the progress around the Film City in the presence of the Farmers from whom the authority had procured the entire land besides Film City for development”.

He further mentioned, “The new Airport at Jewar is just about 4-5 kms away from the entire cluster for various industries besides the Film City”.

Prior to this, Boney fondly reminisced about his late wife, actress Sridevi’s classic airport look. He took to his social media, and showed how Sridevi's airport appearances were always simple yet on point.

Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram, he shared a candid throwback photo of his late wife. He wrote on the picture, “Airport look in 2015”. In the image, Sridevi could be seen wearing a simple grey top paired with blue jeans and a stole. The late actress is also seen holding two bags in the photo.

