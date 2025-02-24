Boney Kapoor chronicles his divine pilgrimage from Jagannath Temple to MahaKumbh

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Boney Kapoor recently shared glimpses of his spiritual journey, which took him on a divine pilgrimage from the Jagannath Temple in Odisha to the Maha Kumbh.

The film producer took to his Instagram handle to document his travels, offering prayers at each sacred destination along the way. Kapoor's journey included visits to prominent religious sites such as the Jagannath Ji Temple, the Shilanyas ceremony in Sambhal, and the Kumbh Mela, where he paid his respects to Ganga Maa. He posted a couple of his photos and videos where he is seen taking the holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

In the clip, Boney could be seen taking the dip with the help of two men and captioned the video as, “#mahakumbh Last 2 weeks , I visited to pray at Jagannath ji temple in puri Odisha, Traveled to Sambhal for the shilanyas of the temple to be built at Kaalki dham & yesterday was at kumbh to offer prayers to ganga maa.”

In a video that has surfaced online, the 'Airlift' actor was seen walking down the stairs towards the holy river.

On Sunday, singer Kailash Kher took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. Accompanied by BJP leader Sambit Patra, Kher embraced the spiritual moment and expressed his deep reverence for the grand occasion. Speaking to the media, the singer called Mahakumbh as a matter of national pride.

Kailash stated, “A multitude of saints has gathered here, creating an atmosphere of divine energy. Everyone is on their spiritual journey, and witnessing this is truly a proud moment for all of us.”

Numerous celebrities, including Neena Gupta, veteran actress Jaya Prada, comedian Sunil Grover, Remo D'Souza, Anupam Kher, Vidyut Jamwal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, Bhagyashree, and many others, have taken a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, one of India’s most revered spiritual events.

The Mahakumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, began on January 13 and will run until February 26, concluding on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

