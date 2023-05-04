Bommai slams Cong for questioning link between Bajrangbali & Bajrang Dal

Hubballi, (Karnataka) May 4 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday slammed the Congress for questioning the link between Bajrangbali and Bajrang Dal, saying that their relation is same as that of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, CM Bommai stated that Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar had raised a question on the connection between Bajrang Dal and Hanuman. "The relationship which Shri Ram and Hanuman had existed between Bajrang Dal and Hanuman," he maintained.

Hanuman is a great devotee of Shri Ram as per Hindu sacred epic scripture Ramayana. Shri Ram and Hanuman are revered all over the country and by all people who are Hindus cutting across the caste and creeds.

One should understand that hurting religious feelings is not appropriate. "We have given our programmes in the manifesto and they should tell theirs and let the people decide," he stated.

Chief Minister Bommai accused the Congress of bringing in communal, casteist and religious emotions between people. The policy of appeasement is compelling them to do all this, he added.

"The Congress is not able to come out from the clutches of SDPI and PFI. It is under their total control. SDPI is another form of PFI. They have done this after succumbing to the pressure of SDPI. They are pressuring Congress that after the central government banned PFI, nothing has been done and threatened that they won't support them," CM Bommai stated.

The SDPI is encouraged by the Congress. Now, the situation is that tail is controlling the body and SDPI is controlling Congress after it is grown well in the state, CM Bommai maintained.

Asked about SDPI being dubbed BJP's "B-team", Chief Minister Bommai maintained that if that was the case why would they ban PFI? SDPI and PFI are the same. The statements are made to hush up their mistakes.

When asked about Sonia Gandhi's state tour, CM Bommai stated that he would welcome her. "We won't cry like Congress if national leaders come to the state for campaigning," he underlined.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.