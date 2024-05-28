Bomb threat for IndiGo flight at Delhi airport turns out to be hoax (Ld)

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) An IndiGo flight bound for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh received a bomb threat at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said that at around 5 a.m., information was received regarding a paper found in the lavatory of an Indigo flight scheduled to depart for Varanasi, with the word 'bomb@5.30' written on it."

"Following the standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted, and no suspicious items were found," said the DCP.

According to airline officials, IndiGo flight 6E2211 operating from Delhi to Varanasi with 176 passengers onboard, had received a specific bomb threat at the airport.

The threat call was received at around 5.40 a.m., said officials.

"All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies.

All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits," said an airline official.

In a similar incident on May 16, a tissue paper, with the word "bomb" written on it, was found in the Air India flight AI819 lavatory at Delhi airport, prompting security agencies to conduct an inspection, but it turned out to be a hoax.

