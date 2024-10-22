Bomb threat: IndiGo Airlines with 183 passengers make emergency landing at Jaipur airport

Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) An IndiGo Airlines flight with 183 passengers on board on Tuesday evening had to make an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport after receiving a bomb threat.

An official said that the flight was coming from Kolkata to Jaipur when the pilot got information that there was a bomb in the flight.

“The pilot spoke to the air traffic control system and got the flight to make an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport,” he said, adding that the investigation of the flight was underway.

He said that Indigo Airlines flight 6E-394 took off from Kolkata to Jaipur at 2:58 pm with 183 passengers on board. “The plane was to land at Jaipur Airport at 5:19 pm. Shortly before landing, the pilot got information about the bomb in the flight,” he said,

He said that the pilot showed prudence and got the flight to make an emergency landing at the Tango Taxi Area of Jaipur Airport at 5:14 pm.

The tango area is a place where the flight is parked and is a little far from the runway area.

The official said that CISF staff started the investigation by cordoning off the flight 100 meters away.

“Currently there are 183 passengers in the flight, who will be evacuated safely after the investigation is completed,” the officials said.

On October 15, a flight going from Dammam to Lucknow had to make an emergency landing here at Jaipur airport after receiving a bomb threat

Similarly, on October 19, a flight coming from Dubai to Jaipur again had to make an emergency landing after receiving a bomb threat.

