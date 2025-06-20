Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter Review: Aamir Khan's Feel-Good Drama Divides People; Invites Mixed Reactions

Jun 20, 2025, 12:53 IST
- Sakshi Post

A lot is riding on Aamir Khan's new film, Sitaara Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna. Sitaara Zameen Par, Aamir Khan's much-awaited comeback on the big screen, had all the positive vibes going for it. Aamir even planned a special premiere for his two biggest colleagues—Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Their presence definitely lifted the vibe of the movie, and with Aamir Khan deciding to not have any shows before 9am on Friday, reactions are coming in now from fans who went and watched the film. Inspired by the Spanish film Campeones, Aamir Khan decided to portray a role similar to the one that earned him significant acclaim and affection for his performance in Taare Zameen Par.

Due to the titles' resemblance, fans find it difficult not to draw comparisons, and even though the promotional material is strong and the film is generating some buzz, it remains to be seen if Aamir Khan can once again master the box office. Let's take a look at some of the reactions to what the fans have been saying.

While some fans loved the way Sitaare Zameen Par made them feel wholesome while watching it, others didn't really like the way the movie handled emotions, and some were disappointed with some lines in the movie as well.


