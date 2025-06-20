Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter Review: Aamir Khan's Feel-Good Drama Divides People; Invites Mixed Reactions

A lot is riding on Aamir Khan's new film, Sitaara Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna. Sitaara Zameen Par, Aamir Khan's much-awaited comeback on the big screen, had all the positive vibes going for it. Aamir even planned a special premiere for his two biggest colleagues—Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Their presence definitely lifted the vibe of the movie, and with Aamir Khan deciding to not have any shows before 9am on Friday, reactions are coming in now from fans who went and watched the film. Inspired by the Spanish film Campeones, Aamir Khan decided to portray a role similar to the one that earned him significant acclaim and affection for his performance in Taare Zameen Par.

Due to the titles' resemblance, fans find it difficult not to draw comparisons, and even though the promotional material is strong and the film is generating some buzz, it remains to be seen if Aamir Khan can once again master the box office. Let's take a look at some of the reactions to what the fans have been saying.

#SitaareZameenParReview after watching this movie my reaction is-yr kya bawasir hai — ajad singh hindustani (@ajadsinghhind) June 20, 2025

This isn't another Taare Zameen Par, and even by itself, it feels like a less powerful version of the original story it’s based on

Btw Great work @AKPPL_Official

Stars - ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Follow @filmoreindia for such amazing updates #SitaareZameenParReview #TaareZameenPar #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/BNQqgMolN4 — Ishika Gulati (@Ishika_gulatii) June 20, 2025

Review: Big Disappointment 👎

2⅕ ⭐ 🎬 Sitaare Zameen Par tried to shoot for the stars, but crash-landed hard.

👎 Boring plot, forced emotions & zero impact.

Big disappointment. Sadly, a total flop. #SitaareZameenPar #SitaareZameenParReview#AmirKhan pic.twitter.com/zdG9ewAcUQ — 𝗩 𝗔 𝗥 𝗗 𝗛 𝗔 𝗡 𝕏 (@ImHvardhan21) June 20, 2025

#SitaareZameenPar is a beautiful example of how effective comedy does not have to resort to double meaning dialogues & profanity for laughs! Genuinely funny & so wholesome ❤️ — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 20, 2025

While some fans loved the way Sitaare Zameen Par made them feel wholesome while watching it, others didn't really like the way the movie handled emotions, and some were disappointed with some lines in the movie as well.