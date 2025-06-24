Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan Film Faces Massive Setback with Rs.8 Crore Slump!

Aamir Khan has made a comeback on the silver screen after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, and despite the box-office fate, there is a sweetness attached to Sitaare Zameen Par that people who watched it have been raving about. The film's collections briefly reflected this sentiment before experiencing a significant decline on its first Monday.

Sitaare Zameen Par BO Collection: Aamir Khan Film Suffers Massive Dip

On its opening day, Sitaare Zameen Par managed to collect just above Rs.10 crores, which was a fair number considering the movie's genre. But the movie witnessed a phenomenal surge in its box-office collections on Day 2 and Day 3, thanks to the extremely positive word of mouth.

Owing to these collections, Sitaare Zameen Par looked set to cross the Rs.100 crore mark, which would have been a huge achievement considering how Aamir Khan's recent films had fared. But Monday's collections gave a reality check and a setback to the Sitaare team, as the film failed to cross even Rs.10 crores and managed to only gross Rs.8.5 crores.

The failure should be considered a setback, as the same trend will most likely continue in the coming days for the movie. With Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Maa likely gearing up for release, followed by Brad Pitt's F1, it's going to be tough times for Aamir Khan's Sitaare, despite its wholesome content.

Sitaare Zameen Par might struggle to touch the Rs.100 crore mark in its lifetime run, and if audiences decide to give the film a chance in its second weekend, then that could give Aamir Khan and his film a huge boost of morale.