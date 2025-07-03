Ramayana Movie Teaser: Prabhas Adipurush Trolled Badly

Everyone is absolutely loving the glimpse of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, a two-part epic retelling by Nitish Tiwari. Yash as Ravana should easily be considered one of the best casting decisions, and Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, and others form an ensemble cast.

Even though the glimpse didn't reveal much about how the actors look completely like the mythological characters they are trying to portray, it teased just enough for fans to remain invested and intrigued about the movie, which is going to be released on Diwali next year.

One of the main highlights of Ramayana is Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman's combined score for the film. Known for his quality work in numerous English blockbusters, Hans Zimmer will make his Bollywood debut with Ramayana, and if the preview is any indication, the movie will undoubtedly have a lasting effect on Indian cinematic history.

Fans took to social media to praise how excellent the teaser glimpse is, but at the same time, they didn't manage to let go of what director Om Raut did with Adi Purush. Om Raut attempted to retell the story based on the Ramayana, but the audience did not find it appealing. Fans, movie buffs, and people who love Ramayana all rejected Adi Purush, and with how promising Ramayana's glimpse is, there is more criticism of how Om Raut handled his film.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions coming in for the Ramayana movie teaser.

Feeling Sad For Prabhas 🥲 ..... Ramayan Glimpse Going To Be World Cinema .......Movie Will Remember For Years🔥 Can't Wait See Performance Of All Actors 🔥 #Ramayana #RamayanaPart1 #YashBOSS #RanbirKapoor #SaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/cSYxuKRvlg — AWESOME REVIEW (@Arjun80419373) July 3, 2025