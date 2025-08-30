Mrunal Thakur Greets Guru Randhawa on Birthday Amid Azul Controversy

Actress Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram to wish singer Guru Randhawa on his birthday. Sharing a warm message on her stories, she greeted the popular Punjabi singer with best wishes.

The post comes at a time when Guru Randhawa has been in the news for his latest release Azul. The video has received mixed reactions online and has been trending across social platforms. While discussions continue, Mrunal’s post was a simple birthday greeting that quickly caught the eye of fans.

Randhawa, who enjoys a massive following for his music and live performances, has been collaborating across industries and is often seen with Bollywood personalities. Mrunal’s wish adds to the many greetings the singer has received from colleagues and admirers on his special day.

Fans on social media noticed the story almost instantly and began sharing screenshots, adding to the buzz around both stars. For Mrunal, known for her approachable and candid social media presence, the post reflected her friendly rapport with artists across industries.

As controversy surrounds to grow around Guru Randhawa, messages on his birthday keep pouring from his friends circle who are in the entertainment industry.