Mrunal Thakur Dating Dhanush? Relationship Rumors Spreading Like Wildfire on Social Media

Social media has long been rife with actor dating rumors, some of which are true. Rumors are circulating that Kollywood star Dhanush is dating Son of Sardaar 2 actress and Tollywood's favorite heroine, Mrunal Thakur. Dhanush's attendance at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening sparked rumors that he and Mrunal had been dating for some time.

Mrunal and Dhanush could be seen sharing a brief hug during the film's screening, and fans on reddit figured out that the duo are the latest couple in Indian cinema. Dhanush is freshly single after a divorce from his wife, Aishwarya, and Mrunal has been single ever since she shot to fame with Sita Ramam.

Speculations of them dating each other quickly spread on social media, with fans even claiming that they share a Spotify playlist. One enthusiastic fan even discovered a separate playlist of Tamil songs named "Maama's Favs" on Mrunal's Spotify account, further escalating the rumors.

As of now, there is no proof of the duo seeing each other, and Mrunal is yet to act in a Tamil film. But Dhanush is acting in Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishq Mein, starring Kriti Sanon, and Mrunal Thakur is also playing a role in the movie. The actress also shared a selfie a couple of months ago, after the shooting was completed.

Fans speculate that this film may have ignited a romance between the two. All this is speculation, and it remains to be seen if either of the two will clarify the growing buzz.