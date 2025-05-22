Janhvi Kapoor's Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: Net Worth, Age, Profession, and More

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor has been making waves with her unique script choices, appealing to both mainstream audiences and parallel cinema enthusiasts. enthusiasts. Daughter of the legendary actress Sridevi, Jahnvi made her mark with her debut film Dhadak, a remake of the hit Marathi film Sairat.

Not just in Bollywood, Janhvi has managed to expand her presence in the Southern film industry as well. She made her Telugu acting debut with Devara, and now she has signed Peddi alongside Ram Charan. Rumors now suggest that she will romance Allu Arjun in Atlee's upcoming science fiction adventure.

Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is attending the Cannes Film Festival to promote her film Homebound. The movie got a 9-minute standing ovation at the iconic film festival. Janhvi also displayed emotional expressions alongside the movie's cast. Director Neeraj Ghaywan, Ishan Khatter, and Karan Johar were also present.

During her outing at Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor is embracing fashion as well, as she was seen wearing multiple outfits, much to the delight of her fans. On one such Instagram post from Janhvi at Cannes, there was a comment that read, "My goddess, you light up the night." The comment was from Shikhar Pahariya, and he was the rumored boyfriend of Janhvi.

So, who is Shikhar Pahariya? Let's find out.

Who is Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumored Boyfriend?

Shikhar Pahariya was born in March 1996 in New Delhi. He hails from a family with significant political and business ties. He is the grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde, a former Union Minister and ex-CM of Maharashtra. His father, Sanjay Pahariya, is a businessman, and his mother, Smruti Shinde, is the daughter of Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Shikhar finished his schooling at Bombay Scottish School and Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, followed by a degree in Global Financial Management from Regent's University London.

Right from a young age, Shikhar had an entrepreneurial spirit and founded a pet consultancy firm at just 13. He later worked as an investment analyst at Wadhawan Global Capital in London and co-founded Indiawyn Gaming with his brother, Veer Pahariya.

Besides business and profession, Shikhar is an avid polo player and represented India in 2013 as part of the Royal Jaipur Polo team at the Berkshire Polo Club in London.

Shikhar owns a long list of luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Aventador.

How did Shikhar Pahariya meet Janhvi Kapoor?

While we don't exactly know when the duo met, their relationship was often highlighted in the media, and the couple were seen attending multiple devotional trips together. Whenever Janhvi was seen publicly, Shikhar accompanied her, and it was evident that he had been part of Janhvi's inner circle for a long time.

As of 2025, Shikhar Pahariya's estimated net worth is around Rs.85 crores. His journey exemplifies a blend of legacy and personal ambition, which positions him as a notable figure in both business and social circles. and social circles.