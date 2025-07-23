Boney Kapoor’s Slim New Look Goes Viral: Did He Use Ozempic?

After the drastic physical transformations of Karan Johar and Ram Kapoor, filmmaker Boney Kapoor has now stunned the internet.

As pictures of a ‘suave’ Boney Kapoor surfaced on social media, reports emerged claiming he has lost at least 26 kg.

Netizens were quick to speculate that the husband of the late Bollywood star Sridevi might be using popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro.

However, unconfirmed reports suggest that Boney Kapoor achieved his “slim trim” physique — as his wife once described — through a strict diet. It is believed that he focused solely on clean eating and didn’t even hit the gym.

According to reports, the filmmaker — who is also the father of popular actress Janhvi Kapoor — ate only fruits, juice, and jowar roti for breakfast, and soup for dinner.

While the strict diet seems to have worked wonders for him, the internet was abuzz with curiosity about what sparked the transformation.

A clip from an old interview has resurfaced in which Boney Kapoor revealed that Sridevi had always wanted him to lose weight and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Recalling her words, he said, “She used to say, ‘When I met you, you were slim, trim, tall, and good-looking… and now just...’”

To this, he cheekily responded, “After I got you, what more can I ask for?”

Boney Kapoor admitted that his earlier attempts to lose weight were not successful. “I made an attempt a couple of times by going to the gym, taking evening walks, and all that, but they were short-lived. Maybe for 10–12 days I did what she wanted me to do, but after that, I had various issues.”