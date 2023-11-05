Body in mortuary for three yrs, to be finally cremated in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur, Nov 5 (IANS) The skeletal remains of an unidentified woman stored in an Etawah mortuary for the past three years, will finally get the last rites soon, said police officials on Sunday.

The body of an unidentified woman, aged 23 then, was found in a field in Salempur Chak village of Etawah district’s Jaswantnagar town on September 26, 2020.

A village local had claimed that the body was of her missing daughter.

However, despite multiple DNA tests, the body remained unclaimed and since then it has been kept in mortuary.

On Saturday, Superintendent of Police (city) Kapil Dev along with other officials visited the village where the body was found to inspect the two identified plots of land for cremation.

“We are waiting for the final report of the revenue department about the ownership of property. Once it comes, the mortal remains will be cremated,” he said.

On October 26, 2023, the Allahabad High Court, in a suo motu action following some newspaper reports, had asked the state government to provide comprehensive information on the matter.

Subsequently, the police were ordered to conduct a thorough investigation. After sending the DNA samples for testing once again, the authorities have now initiated the arrangements for the final rites.

