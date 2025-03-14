Body of missing Class 12 Jharkhand student recovered; local youth accused of murder

Ranchi, March 14 (IANS) The body of Muskan Parveen, a 12th class student of SS Plus Two School in Gumla, Jharkhand, who had been missing for three days, was recovered from Keshwar Dam on Friday.

The incident has sparked outrage, with the victim's family accusing a local youth of abducting and murdering her before disposing of the body in the dam.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by Muskan's father, Jasir Ansari, who reported her missing on March 11. He has alleged that the police did not take the matter seriously, which delayed the search efforts.

"Preparations for her marriage were underway at home. Her engagement to a youth from Lohardaga was finalized, and the wedding was scheduled for April 23," said Jasir Ansari. He further alleged that a local youth from their village had been harassing Muskan and pressuring her to marry him.

The grieving father claimed that the accused lured his daughter away, killed her, and later disposed of the body. He also revealed that the accused had previously threatened Muskan's fiance over the phone. The family believes that had the police acted promptly upon receiving the missing complaint, Muskan's life could have been saved.

Gumla Sadar police station in-charge Surendra Kumar Singh confirmed the recovery of the body and stated that it has been sent for post-mortem examination. "We have received a complaint against a youth suspected of involvement in the crime. The matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," he added.

In a similar incident reported on Thursday in Godda district, Jharkhand, the body of a 16-year-old student, Priya Kumar, was found in a well near the Pahadkhand Shiva temple in the Meharma police station area. Priya's family has accused Gaurav Kumar, a youth from the same village, of murdering her after she rejected his repeated proposals for marriage.

