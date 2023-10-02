Bodies of three minor sisters stuffed in trunk found in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) In a horrific incident, the bodies of three minor sisters stuffed in a trunk were found in a village near Punjab’s Jalandhar city on Monday.

The police suspect the children -- aged between four and nine -- were murdered by their father, a migrant worker who lodged a report with the police on Sunday night about their missing from their house.

The crime was reported in Kanpur village that falls under the Maqsudan police station.

The owner of the house told the police that the murder suspect was a habitual drinker and he told him to vacate his rented accommodation.

The bodies were found when neighbours opened the trunk that was lying in their house. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the police detained the husband-wife duo and questioned them.

Furtjer details were awaited

