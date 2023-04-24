Bloodstains found in Atiq's Chakia office

Prayagraj (UP), April 24 (IANS) A police team that reached the office of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad in Chakia on Monday morning for a routine investigation, was shocked to find a blood-stained knife and clothes in one of the rooms.

Marks of blood were also found on the staircase. A 'dupatta' with blood stains and bangles also lay strewn in one of the rooms. A portion of the office has already been demolished.

Traces of blood found in the room are said to be fresh.

Forensic teams have been called in to collect the blood samples and to ascertain how old they are.

A senior police official said that the matter would be investigated in detail since some incident has apparently taken place here after the death of Atiq, his brother and son.

