Blake Lively suffers minor mishap at premiere of her new movie

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress Blake Lively had a minor makeup mishap at her latest film premiere but she handled it like a boss. Eagle-eyed fans noted the actress, 37, had some makeup, possibly self tanner, transfer onto her gown at the premiere of 'Another Simple Favor' in New York City.

A light brown stain was visible below her right armpit on the bodice of her pale, mint-colored, draped Tamara Ralph gown, which featured intricate geometric cutouts, reports 'People' magazine.

The smudge was visible because Lively wore her hair down and parted it to one side. She accessorized her red carpet look with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

As per 'People', on Instagram, fans commented on the visible style malfunction, writing, "She got body makeup on the dress around her armpit area," and "Spray tan failure people!! Don't wear a light dress".

However, plenty of fans found the moment relatable and shared their love for Lively's look. "She literally looks perfect!" on person wrote, while another chimed in, "She’s beautiful and I love the dress".

Lively attended the premiere of the film with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who sported a gray plaid suit with a baby blue pocket square as they posed for photos together.

On the carpet, Lively also posed with director Paul Feig and her costars: Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Elizabeth Perkins, Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone and Alex Newell.

Some of Lively's friends also showed up on the red carpet to show their support, including Emily Blunt, Blunt's brother-in-law Stanley Tucci, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy.

The red carpet comes amid Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, her 'It Ends with Us' director and co-star, 41, which unfolded in December 2024 when she sued him, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. His production company, Wayfarer Studios, was among others named in the suit.

