Guterres calls EAM Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif; stresses pursuing justice in Pahalgam terror attack (Lead)

United Nations, April 29 (IANS) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of pursuing justice in the Pahalgam terrorist attack while speaking with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shebaz Sharif, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

“The Secretary-General also expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences,” he said.

Dujarric said the world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan, which would be catastrophic for those two countries and for the world as a whole.

“Guterres has been very clear that he wants to see both sides move towards a de-escalation,” he said,

He said that the Secretary-General noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means while reiterating his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

Dujarric added that Guterres offered his good offices to support de-escalation efforts.

However, India has rejected offers of third-party involvement in disputes between the two neighbours as their leaders had declared in the 1972 Simla Agreement to treat them as bilateral matters.

Dujarric added, “Secretary General's good officers are always available should both sides agree to it.”

