BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain counters Rahul Gandhi's remarks on mob lynching incidents

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments targeting the party over recent mob lynching incidents.

He refuted Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's statements, asserting that appropriate actions have been taken against the accused, with several arrests already made in connection to the cases.

In response to the Congress leader's post on X, Hussain stated, "The BJP does not engage in politics of hatred. It believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. It is the Congress that plays the politics of hatred and fear."

The BJP national spokesperson emphasised that whenever such incidents occur, the law is enforced, and those responsible face consequences.

"Regarding the incident in Haryana, actions were taken, and several people were arrested. But Rahul Gandhi's tweets are misleading and are playing politics of hatred," he added.

Accusing the Congress party of inciting fear and hatred while claiming to promote love, Hussain remarked, "The Congress party is scaring people. They claim to open a 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' (shop of love), but in reality, they are selling hatred in the market."

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi took to his X handle to slam the BJP over the mob lynching incident in Haryana. He accused those in power of using hatred as a political tool and fostering an environment of fear across the country.

He claimed that "hateful elements" were openly spreading violence and challenging the rule of law, suggesting that these miscreants had been emboldened by the BJP government's inaction.

The LoP further stated that attacks on minorities, particularly Muslims, were continuing while the government remained a "mute spectator".

He asserted that the rule of law must be upheld through strict actions against such anarchic elements, stressing that any attack on India's communal unity and citizens' rights is an "attack on the Constitution", which, "despite the BJP's efforts," would "not be tolerated".

