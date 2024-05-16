BJP worker killed in pre-poll violence in Odisha's Ganjam, CM condemns violence

Bhubaneswar, May 16 (IANS) A Bharatiya Janata Party worker died while several others sustained serious injuries in a scuffle with the ruling Biju Janata Dal activists in the Khallikote area of Odisha's Ganjam district, officials said on Thursday.

The violence took place late Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Dilip Pahan of Srikrushnasaranpur village under Khallikote police limits in the district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday condemned the act of violence.

“Deeply disturbed and saddened at the very unfortunate and tragic incident of violence in the Khallikote area. Such incidents of violence have no place in our democracy and civil society. I strongly condemn this incident. My deepest condolence to the family who has lost their loved one and praying for early recovery of those who sustained injuries. I am sure police will take strong and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” CM Patnaik posted on his ‘X’ account.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Thursday instructed the Ganjam district collector and Superintendent of Police to take immediate steps to establish peace by getting the pre-poll violence under control in the district.

Local sources claimed that the deceased along with other BJP workers, who recently joined the party after leaving the ruling BJD, were putting up election campaign posters at Srikrushnasaranapur village late Wednesday night. A scuffle broke out when some BJD workers objected to putting up the posters. Several persons, including Dillip, sustained serious injuries in the pre-poll fight.

They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital in Khallikote. They were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced treatment. Dilip succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the MKCG hospital.

The BJP workers on Thursday protested outside the Khallikote police station demanding immediate arrest of the attackers. They also blocked roads connecting Khallikote to Bhubaneswar bringing traffic to a halt.

Polling is scheduled to be held in the Khallikote Assembly segment under the Aska parliamentary constituency on May 20.

