BJP will face debacle in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, claims Bihar minister

Patna, July 24 (IANS) Bihar SC ST Welfare Minister Ratnesh Sada has claimed that the BJP will face a debacle in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to reporters in Motihari on Sunday evening, Sada said: "The leaders of Mahagathbandhan are preparing hard on every aspect to defeat BJP.In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP will be destroyed.

"INDIA will win the contest convincingly. People know the chal (deceit), charitra (character) and chehra (face) of the BJP. The saffron party leaders are exposed now.”

Sada visited Motihari for the first time after becoming an cabinet minister for an event 'Bihar Mahadalit, Rajnitik, Chetna, Sammelan', and appealed to the people of Mahadalit community to get united.

He also asked the people to point out any loopholes in the system like compensation money given by the state.

