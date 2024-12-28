BJP wants to halt Delhi welfare schemes, alleges Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to derail key welfare schemes introduced by the Delhi government. These include monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 for women and free healthcare for senior citizens.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that investigations have been initiated against these schemes under BJP's directives to obstruct their implementation.

Kejriwal questioned the rationale behind the investigations, asserting that these initiatives were part of AAP's poll promises. "What is there to investigate? These are our commitments to the people, which BJP now wants to halt under the guise of inquiries," he stated.

He alleged that BJP, in collaboration with Congress, is working to undermine AAP’s governance. "When BJP lacked the courage, they used Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to lodge complaints with the Lieutenant Governor," Kejriwal said.

He assured the people of Delhi that he would ensure the continuation of these schemes, urging residents to register for the benefits.

The Delhi government had recently launched two major welfare initiatives – Rs 2,100 per month for women under the Mahila Samman Yojana and free healthcare for the elderly under the Sanjeevani Yojana. Kejriwal said there is an overwhelming response for these schemes, with lakhs of people registering in a short span of time, which he said had left the BJP "frustrated."

According to Kejriwal, the BJP's primary agenda in Delhi is to block the implementation of these welfare measures. "If you vote for BJP, they will stop benefits like free bus travel for women, free electricity, and water," he warned.

He also alleged that BJP would prevent the rollout of the Sanjeevani Yojana, depriving the elderly of free medical care.

Kejriwal said that a lot of people living in Delhi, particularly from the low-income group, are sustaining on these welfare facilities, including free electricity, water, quality schools, and healthcare. "If BJP comes to power, these essential services will be withdrawn, forcing many poor families to leave the city," he cautioned.

Recalling previous challenges in implementing initiatives like free bus travel and the construction of quality government schools, Kejriwal said his government overcame all obstacles. "We fought for free electricity, water, and education, and we will fight to implement these new schemes as well," he declared.

