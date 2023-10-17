BJP takes two prominent families of Mewar & Marwar along for Raj assembly polls (Ld)

Jaipur, Oct 17 (IANS) In view of the assembly elections, BJP is continuously trying to win over big leaders, families and castes in its favour in Rajasthan.

Two big families of Mewar and Marwar are now associated with BJP. Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the former royal family of Mewar who is also a descendant of Maharana Pratap -- and Bhavani Singh Kalvi, grandson of Marwar's veteran leader and former Union Minister Kalyan Singh Kalvi, have joined BJP.Bhavani Singh's father Lokendra Singh is considered a big leader of Kalvi Rajput community.

On Tuesday, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and Bhavani Singh Kalvi gathered at Delhi BJP headquarters, where the two joined the party in the presence of State President CP Joshi,and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.MP Diya Kumari was also present.Diya Kumari is believed to have played an important role in the joining of both.

Soon after Gulabchand Kataria became the Governor of Assam, BJP is busy strengthening itself in Mewar.To fill this gap, BJP made Chittorgarh MP, CP Joshi the state president of the party.Mewar royal family is respected in the entire Mewar region.

If sources are to be believed, the party may field Vishwaraj Singh Mewar from Udaipur city.This is considered a traditional seat of BJP.From here Gulabchand Kataria used to win elections continuously.

BJP's position in Nagaur district of Marwar was not good in the last elections.This is the reason why this time BJP has tried to include two major castes.First, by including Jyoti Mirdha into party, BJP tried to make a dent in the traditional vote-bank of Jat community and Congress.Now, an attempt has been made to woo the Rajput community of Marwar by getting Bhavani Singh Kalvito join BJP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.