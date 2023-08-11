BJP takes swipe at Rahul's 'mohabbat ki dukaan' remark

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Taking a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "mohabbat ki dukaan" (shop of love) remark, the BJP on Friday said "mohabbat dil mein milti hai, dukaan mein nahi" (love is found in the heart, not in a shop).

In a 2.55-minute video montage shared on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, the saffron party said: "Mohabbat dil mein milti hai, dukaan mein nahi. Ye toh kamai jati hain, kahin bikti nahi. Yeh toh dil mein rehti hai, dukaan mein nahin (love lives in the heart, it is earned not in the shop, it is not sold anywhere, it lives in the heart, not in the shop)."

The video features a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on Thursday on the no-confidence motion.

Taking a potshot at the senior Congress leader, the Prime Minister sayd: "People of the country are saying this is 'loot ki dukaan' (shop of loot) in which there is hatred, scams, appeasement and familism."

The video also highlighted the various works of the Modi-led Central government including abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and Chandrayaan-3.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of divisive poltics, Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that his "mohabbat ki dukaan" will end the "divisive" politics of the ruling dispensation.

