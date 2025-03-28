BJP slams Hemant Soren govt over rising crime; Marandi demands accountability for murders

Ranchi, March 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government over the rising incidents of crime in the state. BJP state president and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi has accused the administration of shielding criminals while law and order continue to deteriorate.

Marandi took to social media to lash out at Soren, holding him responsible for the recent surge in violent crimes in Ranchi.

In a direct message to the Chief Minister on Instagram, he wrote, "Hemant Soren ji, if you can take a break from attending Iftar parties and sending Eid greetings, perhaps you should also take responsibility for the two brutal murders that occurred in Ranchi within two days."

Accusing the government of fostering a culture of lawlessness, he further stated, "The criminals nurtured under your rule have become so emboldened that innocent people are being murdered. Women are losing their husbands, children are being orphaned, and families are being destroyed.

"The Opposition will counter your political attacks, but don’t let criminals run amok. Stop your empty rhetoric and fix the law and order situation, or else the Opposition knows how to respond."

Marandi also raised concerns about security ahead of Ram Navami, warning that the worsening law-and-order situation poses a serious threat to public safety.

He questioned, "How long will innocent citizens have to pay with their lives for the government's inaction? How many more deaths will it take for Hemant Soren to wake up? Jharkhand has never witnessed such a weak government that kneels before criminals."

Calling for immediate action, he urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to step up security measures, increase patrolling, and deploy adequate forces to ensure public safety.

"Jharkhand is going through a critical phase in terms of law and order. The administration must act now before the situation spirals further out of control," he warned.

In two days, Jharkhand was rocked by two murders. On Wednesday, BJP leader Anil Tiger was shot dead in broad daylight in the Kanke area of Ranchi, and on Thursday Bhupal Sahu, a shoe shop owner near ‘Ravi Steel’ in the Pandra OP area, was killed in a horrifying attack.

