BJP slams Cong leader Husain Dalwai’s distasteful remarks on Maha Kumbh

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya on Sunday blasted Congress leader Husain Dalwai over his controversial remarks on the Maha Kumbh 2025, accusing the party of deliberately "hurting Hindu sentiments" with an eye on "cultivating" new Muslim vote bank.

The controversy erupted after senior Maharashtra Congress leader Husain Dalwai commented on the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, calling them "insufficient and lacking in basic amenities" to handle the large-scale gathering of devotees at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers. He said that this might lead to "spread of diseases."

Maha Kumbh, a sacred Hindu festival, attracts millions of devotees from India and abroad who gather to take a holy dip at the Sangam.

Responding to Dalwai's comments, Bhattacharya accused the Congress of continuously disrespecting Hindu beliefs.

"Congress' politics revolves around cultivation and consolidating of the Muslim vote bank. To achieve this, they frequently make derogatory statements and disrespect the Hindus. This has become the Congress' agenda and policy," Bhattacharya told IANS.

"By inciting such discrimination in society, the Congress is attempting to divide communities and consolidate the Muslim vote bank," he added.

Dalwai, speaking earlier to IANS, had expressed concerns about the health risks associated with the Maha Kumbh.

"A large number of people bathe in the Ganga during the Kumbh, which can make the water dirty. This could lead to the spread of diseases on a large scale," he said.

"People believe that bathing in the Kumbh washes away their sins, and I do not object to this belief. However, the arrangements made for such a massive gathering were inadequate. The arrangements should be on the same scale as those made for Haj. Proper facilities must be ensured, including checks to prevent sick people from bathing with healthy individuals, as this can lead to the spread of illness," the Congress leader added.

Dalwai emphasised that while he had no objection to the Kumbh itself, better management was essential to avoid potential health risks.

Bhattacharya, however, dismissed Dalwai's concerns as an attack on Hindu traditions, reiterating that the Congress was "targeting Hindu sentiments" for political gains.

