BJP, Shiv Sena criticise Thackeray camp's housing reservation proposal for 'Marathi Manoos'

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) The BJP and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra have criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab’s announcement to move a private member’s Bill during the monsoon session of the Assembly seeking 50 per cent reservation in flats in the new residential projects in Mumbai for Marathi Manoos.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said, "When the Maha Vikas Aghadi government waived 50 per cent premium to builders, why didn't the government decide to reserve 50 per cent houses for Marathi people? After being in power in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation for 25 years, what did you do for the Marathi people?"

Shelar also claimed that the BJP gave houses to the mill workers and the Marathi-speaking people from BDD chawls.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande described the demand for reservation as an extortion and blackmail attempt by the Shiv Sena (UBT) against the builders.

She also questioned the motive behind the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s push for housing reservation, suggesting that it is a tactic to blackmail the builders and collect extortion ahead of the Assembly elections.

She claimed that the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government neglected Marathi families citing the financial scam in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project that left many families homeless.

Kayande also challenged Anil Parab to clarify under which law 50 per cent houses should be reserved for the Marathi-speaking people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.