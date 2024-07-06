BJP run away from debate in MP Assembly, says Jitu Patwari

Bhopal, July 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday accused Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government of running away from the debate in the Assembly.

He claimed that the Assembly was adjourned sine die nine days before its schedule because the Congress legislators raised public issues in the House.

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly that had begun in July, was adjourned sine die on July 5, while the session was scheduled to run till July 14.

"The BJP adjourned the House hurriedly because the Congress exposed their failure. Even the BJP MLAs were questioned over Nal Jal Yojana, which is why the Assembly was adjourned before its scheduled time," Patwari said during a press conference.

He also claimed that the BJP government did not reply to 64 per cent of the questions asked during the monsoon session.

"Congress and BJP MLAs have asked a total of 4,270 questions, of which 2,756 went unanswered," Patwari said.

Meanwhile, the State Congress Chief targeted Chief Minister Yadav over unemployment and the law and order situation in the state.

