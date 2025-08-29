BJP reminds CM Siddaramaiah of '1991 vote chori' claim as he joins Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) BJP leader Amit Malviya has ridiculed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by reminding him about his charge on the Congress regarding "Vote Chori".

Taking to social media X, Amit Malviya stated, "The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is in Bihar for a ‘Vote Adhikar’ rally—marching with the same Congress he once accused of electoral fraud in the 1991 Koppal Lok Sabha polls against Basavraj Patil Anwari."

"Back then, he cried ‘vote chori’ because he lost on ballot papers. Today, Rahul Gandhi, the political dynast, is crying wolf about ‘electoral fraud’ only because the people of India have decisively thrown the Congress out of power through the democratic process and the unhackable EVMs, " he slammed.

"This isn’t about democracy; it is about a family business that has lost its relevance. The ‘Vote Adhikar’ rally is a masterclass in hypocrisy and a pathetic attempt to delegitimise the very democratic process that has shown them their true place," Amit Malviya said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is attending Rahul Gandhi's rally on Friday in Bihar's Siwan.

Referring to Siddaramaiah’s comments that he was defeated by fraud in the 1991 Parliamentary election, the Karnataka BJP attacked the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, stating that his remarks on vote theft are like a ghost preaching the Bhagavad Gita, and demanded action against the Karnataka Chief Minister.

The LoP in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, referring to the statement of CM Siddaramaiah over his defeat in the 1991 Lok Sabha election at an event on Thursday, stated on Friday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had exposed the Congress party’s “vote theft”.

"If there is any true patriarch of vote theft and electoral malpractice in our country, it is none other than the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family. When Rahul Gandhi talks about vote theft, it is like a ghost preaching the Bhagavad Gita," Ashoka alleged.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated at an event held in Bengaluru to felicitate former Advocate General Prof. Ravivarma Kumar that he was defeated deceitfully in the 1991 Lok Sabha election, and Ravivarma Kumar had helped him to fight it legally.

"I seek guidance whenever I face legal hurdles from Ravivarma Kumar. In 1991, I contested elections, and I was defeated by fraud. Then, Ravivarma Kumar had helped me. He had not taken any fee, and even now, he fights the case for the voiceless for free. His socialist approach and conduct are a model for young advocates," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated.

