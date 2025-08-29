Now SOG probing junior engineer recruitment exam, says Rajasthan Police ADG

Jaipur, Aug 29 (IANS) The Special Operations Group (SOG), on Friday, stepped up its probe after the Rajasthan High Court cancelled the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment examination 2021.

SOG Additional Director General (ADG), V.K. Singh, has said the agency has now shifted focus to other examinations, including Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment and lecturer recruitments, where irregularities are under scanner.

"We have already started working on these cases, and results will be out soon," Singh added.

The SOG ADG revealed that in the SI paper leak investigation, the involvement of 27 accused has been confirmed, while another 88 remain under suspicion.

All of the accused persons in connection with the case are absconding.

"With the help of ATS, we have intensified the search. How long will they run? They will have to surrender sooner or later. We are using every legal authority available," Singh said.

The ADG confirmed that an FIR under Section 174A of the IPC has been lodged against Suresh Dhaka, a key figure in the paper leak gang, for ignoring court orders and evading summons.

"Whenever he comes into our custody, he will have to pay the price for this FIR. They cannot run away for long now," Singh warned.

Speaking on the cancellation of SI recruitment examination, the SOG ADG said the court judgment would benefit deserving candidates.

"Meritorious students will get jobs again with better ranks. Those involved in fraud will be thrown out like garbage. Even those who had left earlier jobs will get reinstated. The High Court has ensured no one is left disappointed," he added.

The Rajasthan High Court, on Thursday, cancelled the contentious 2021 SI recruitment exam owing to allegations over paper leak and involvement of members of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Justice Sameer Jain cancelled the exam, which was the bone of contention for both BJP and Congress governments in the state and gave a detailed judgment.

"The Hindi idiom: 'ghar ka bhedi lanka dhaye' (insider does maximum damage), aptly encapsulates the egregious circumstances surrounding the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination 2021, wherein the very guardians entrusted with safeguarding the sanctity of the process, namely the members of the RPSC, were instrumental in its vitiation," the court order said.

The judgment further called it a "travesty of monumental proportions" in which "six members of the RPSC, tasked with the sacrosanct duty of protecting the interests of the public and masses, chose to betray that trust".

Senior advocate Major R.P. Singh, who represented the petitioners, said the illegality and fraud on the system was so conspicuous and the judgment would hopefully act as a deterrent for the "gangs" playing with the future of youths.

