BJP MP seeks ban on Chinese 'manjha' in UP

Lucknow, Aug 10 (IANS) BJP MP from Bareilly, Dharmendra Kashyap, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding stern action against manufacturers, sellers and purchasers to curb use of this Chinese manjha (string).

He termed the Chinese manjha as a threat to humans and animals. The MP said that the use of Chinese strings had also hit the earnings of traditional "manjha" (kite strings) manufacturers of Bareilly.

Bareilly is known for its over two centuries old trade of traditional "manjha" manufacturing. Bareilly’s 'manjha' is crafted through a relatively natural process. On July 11, 2017, the National Green Tribunal imposed a blanket ban on nylon and synthetic "manjha" as it poses a threat to humans as well as animals.

There have been multiple reports of this fatal string claiming lives across the country. With the ban largely remaining confined to files and the kite flying season in the state about to set in with Independence Day (August 15) and Raksha Bandhan (August 30) this month, the possibility of accidents with "manjha" is high.

"The purpose of writing this letter at this point of time is that kite flying often increases during this season. Eventually, this increases the use of nylon string risking people's life," the MP stated.

The MP has urged the chief minister to launch a comprehensive campaign against such manufacturers and register police complaints against them. Legal action should also be taken against them for risking other people’s lives by promoting and selling nylon strings, he added.

