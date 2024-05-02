BJP diluting labour laws, intends to bring bonded labour system: Goa Congress

Panaji, May 2 (IANS) Goa Congress Vice President Sunil Kawthankar claimed on Wednesday that the BJP state government is "diluting labour laws to help industrialists, from whom they get electoral bonds".

Addressing a press conference, Kawthankar slammed the BJP for "neglecting" issues of labourers.

"When any law is amended it should benefit the masses, but here in the case of labour law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi amends it to benefit industrialists from whom they get crores of rupees through electoral bonds," Kawthankar alleged.

"If BJP comes to power again they will bring a bonded labour system and will make our labourers suffer," he said.

Elaborating on the ‘Nyay Patra’ guarantees by the Congress, Kawthankar said that his party has promised 'Shram ka Samman' with Rs 400 per day national minimum wage, including for MGNREGA.

He said that the party has promised, ‘Sabko Swaasthya Adhikaar’, wherein Rs 25 lakh universal health coverage, with free diagnostics, treatment, medicines, and surgery will be provided.

"Our governments in Telangana and Karnataka have delivered promises within 100 days. Even now, after we form the government we will deliver our promises, so they benefit the public," Kawthankar said.

